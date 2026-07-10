TRURO – One person was injured in a reported dirt bike accident in Truro sometime after 4 PM Friday. The crash happened off of Slough Pond Road. The victim reportedly suffered a significant leg injury. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so the victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available
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One person injured in dirt bike accident in Truro
July 10, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Truro