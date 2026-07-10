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One person injured in dirt bike accident in Truro

July 10, 2026

TRURO – One person was injured in a reported dirt bike accident in Truro sometime after 4 PM Friday. The crash happened off of Slough Pond Road. The victim reportedly suffered a significant leg injury. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so the victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available

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