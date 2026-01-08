CENTERVILLE – One person was injured in a head-on crash in Centerville about 1 PM Thursday. The collision happened on Old Stage Road at Thoreau Drive. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
One person injured in head-on crash in Centerville
January 8, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
