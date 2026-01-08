You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in head-on crash in Centerville

One person injured in head-on crash in Centerville

January 8, 2026

CENTERVILLE – One person was injured in a head-on crash in Centerville about 1 PM Thursday. The collision happened on Old Stage Road at Thoreau Drive. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

