You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in traffic crash on Route 132 by Cape Cod Mall

One person injured in traffic crash on Route 132 by Cape Cod Mall

October 15, 2025



HYANNIS – Shortly before 1 PM Wednesday Two vehicles collided on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in front of the Cape Cod Mall. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused delays for traffic headed northbound.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 