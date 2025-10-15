HYANNIS – Shortly before 1 PM Wednesday Two vehicles collided on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in front of the Cape Cod Mall. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused delays for traffic headed northbound.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One person injured in traffic crash on Route 132 by Cape Cod Mall
October 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
