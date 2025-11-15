You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in traffic crash on Route 28 in Hyannis

One person injured in traffic crash on Route 28 in Hyannis

November 15, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – About 11 AM Saturday, two vehicles collided on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis. A Chevy Silverado and a Hyundia Elantra were involved. One party was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

