HYANNIS – About 11 AM Saturday, two vehicles collided on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis. A Chevy Silverado and a Hyundia Elantra were involved. One party was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
One person injured in traffic crash on Route 28 in Hyannis
November 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
