You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in traffic crash on Route 6 in Bourne

One person injured in traffic crash on Route 6 in Bourne

September 20, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries after a traffic crash on Route 6 in Bourne. The collision occurred shortly before 4:30 PM Saturday eastbound about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge. Traffic was reduced to one lane. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 