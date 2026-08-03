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One person seriously injured in car vs pole crash in Sandwich

August 3, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN


SANDWICH – One person was seriously injured when a car struck a utility pole in Sandwich shortly before 10 AM Monday. The crash happened at Route 130 and Jan Sebastian Drive. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Sandwich Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

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