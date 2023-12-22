One person seriously injured in crash in Barnstable



BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Barnstable. The two-vehicle crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at the eastbound Exit 68 ramps from Route 6 about 2:15 PM. A Barnes Tree Service bucket truck and a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited collided. Rescuers called for a MedFlight but it was not immediately available so the victim was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. A second victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The truck was blocking Route 132 which was closed from the Burger King to Shootflying Hill Road. Traffic was being detoured and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

