You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in crash in Marstons Mills

One person seriously injured in crash in Marstons Mills

March 19, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MARSTONS MILLS – A three-vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash happened about 4:40 PM at Race Lane and Old Mill Road. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 