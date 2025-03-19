MARSTONS MILLS – A three-vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash happened about 4:40 PM at Race Lane and Old Mill Road. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person seriously injured in crash in Marstons Mills
March 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
