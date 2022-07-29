You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

One person seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

July 29, 2022

BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 in Barnstable about 7:15 PM Friday. The crash happened westbound before Exit 68 (Route 132) when the vehicle crashed into the woodline. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.

