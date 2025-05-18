FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Falmouth about 11 PM Saturday. It happened on Acapesket Road at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). Firefighters reportedly extinguished a fire in the vehicle and extricated the driver of the Range Rover SUV. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available.
One person seriously injured in Falmouth rollover crash
May 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
