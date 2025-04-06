One person seriously injured in rollover crash in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Provincetown Sunday evening. The collision happened just after 7:30 PM on Route 6 inbound by thecsand dunes before Snail Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 6 heading into Ptown wad closed at Scott’s Crossing. The cause if the crash is under investigation by Provincetow Police. Further details were not immediately available.