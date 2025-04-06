PROVINCETOWN – One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Provincetown Sunday evening. The collision happened just after 7:30 PM on Route 6 inbound by thecsand dunes before Snail Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 6 heading into Ptown wad closed at Scott’s Crossing. The cause if the crash is under investigation by Provincetow Police. Further details were not immediately available.
One person seriously injured in rollover crash in Provincetown
April 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Delegates Share Views On Housing Solutions Ahead Of Public Meeting
- Housing Assistance Prepares For Charity Walk For Hope
- Casey Sherman’s “Blood in the Water” Examines Harrowing Rescue and Murder Allegations of Nathan Carman
- Listen: WHOI Researchers Capture First-Ever Recorded Shark Sounds
- Middleboro Drops Suit Over MBTA Housing Law, Five Other Towns Now Litigating
- Dina Gilbert Guest Conducting “Beethoven: The Revolutionary”
- Mass DPU Orders Refunds For Thousands Of National Grid Gas Customers After Months-Long Billing Problems
- Wendy’s Wants Old Bank Space as Drive Thru, Residents Pushing Back
- Contracts Again Delayed Between States and Offshore Wind
- Dennis Moves Voting Location Ahead of Town Election
- Orleans Considering Rental Registration Fee
- Advocates Say Unveiled Joint Base Documents Show Echoed Concerns on Gun Range
- Ecological Grants Support Wetland Restoration