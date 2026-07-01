FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Falmouth about 4:30 PM Wednesday. The collision occurred at Old Barnstable Road and Old Meetinghouse Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford after a MedFlight was not immediately available. Further details were not immediately available.
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One person seriously injured in traffic crash in Falmouth
July 1, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth