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One person seriously injured in traffic crash in Falmouth

July 1, 2026

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Falmouth about 4:30 PM Wednesday. The collision occurred at Old Barnstable Road and Old Meetinghouse Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford after a MedFlight was not immediately available. Further details were not immediately available.

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