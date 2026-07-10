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One person seriously injured in traffic crash in Truro

July 10, 2026

TRURO – One person was injured in a traffic crash in Truro around 1:40 PM Friday. The collision happened on Route 6 near Snow’s Road. A MedFlight helcopter was called to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet for the victim to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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