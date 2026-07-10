TRURO – One person was injured in a traffic crash in Truro around 1:40 PM Friday. The collision happened on Route 6 near Snow’s Road. A MedFlight helcopter was called to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet for the victim to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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One person seriously injured in traffic crash in Truro
July 10, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Truro