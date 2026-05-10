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One person taken to hospital after head-on crash in Mashpee

May 10, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a reported head-on crash in Mashpee about 9:15 AM Sunday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Orchard Road. The impact sent one car into the woods. The other driver was reportedly not injured. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Travel delays were likely in the area.

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