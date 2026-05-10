MASHPEE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a reported head-on crash in Mashpee about 9:15 AM Sunday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Orchard Road. The impact sent one car into the woods. The other driver was reportedly not injured. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Travel delays were likely in the area.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital after head-on crash in Mashpee
One person taken to hospital after head-on crash in Mashpee
May 10, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee