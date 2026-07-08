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One person taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Hyannis

July 8, 2026

HYANNIS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation after a kitchen fire in Hyannis. Firefighters responded to Stetson Street sometime after 7 PM and determined the fire had already been extinguished. Further details were not immediately available.

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