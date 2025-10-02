You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital after Osterville crash

October 1, 2025

OSTERVILLE – One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Osterville about 8 PM Wednesday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

