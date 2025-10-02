OSTERVILLE – One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Osterville about 8 PM Wednesday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
One person taken to hospital after Osterville crash
October 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
