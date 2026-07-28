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One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Marstons Mills

July 28, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MARSTONS MILLS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof. The collision happened at the intersection of Race Lane and Old Stage Road. Traffic was detoured around the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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