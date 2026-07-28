MARSTONS MILLS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof. The collision happened at the intersection of Race Lane and Old Stage Road. Traffic was detoured around the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Marstons Mills
July 28, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Marstons Mills