Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Mashpee

January 31, 2026

MASHPEE – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Mashpee about 10 PM Saturday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Orchard Road. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

