HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a traffic crash in Quisset Avenue just after 7 PM Monday. A pickup suffered heavy damage to its front end. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
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One person taken to hospital after traffic crash in Hyannis
June 22, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis