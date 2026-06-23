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One person taken to hospital after traffic crash in Hyannis

June 22, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a traffic crash in Quisset Avenue just after 7 PM Monday. A pickup suffered heavy damage to its front end. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

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