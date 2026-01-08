MASHPEE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a vehicle struck a guardrail in Mashpee. The crash happened about 8:30 PM at County Road & Old Barnstable Road. Officials reported slippery road conditions at the time of the crash which remains under investigation.
One person taken to hospital after vehicle strikes guardrail in Mashpee
January 7, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
