One person taken to hospital after vehicle strikes guardrail in Mashpee

One person taken to hospital after vehicle strikes guardrail in Mashpee

January 7, 2026

MASHPEE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a vehicle struck a guardrail in Mashpee. The crash happened about 8:30 PM at County Road & Old Barnstable Road. Officials reported slippery road conditions at the time of the crash which remains under investigation.

