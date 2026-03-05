One person taken to hospital after Yarmouth crash





YARMOUTH – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in the Captains Village neighborhood of Yarmouth. The crash happened about 8:10 AM at Captain Wright Road and Captain Simmons Road. A Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and a Fiat 500 coupe collided. The injuries did not appear life-threatening. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

