PLYMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Plymouth shortly after 8 PM Friday evening. The crash happened on Head of the Bay Road at Red Brook Road on the Bourne/Plymouth/Wareham town line. One person was seriously injured. Two others were also evaluated. The seriously injured person was rushed to a hospital by a Wareham ambulance. Bourne, Plymouth and Wareham FDs all responded to the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
One seriously injured in crash on Plymouth/Bourne town line
December 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
