One seriously injured in crash on Plymouth/Bourne town line

PLYMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Plymouth shortly after 8 PM Friday evening. The crash happened on Head of the Bay Road at Red Brook Road on the Bourne/Plymouth/Wareham town line. One person was seriously injured. Two others were also evaluated. The seriously injured person was rushed to a hospital by a Wareham ambulance. Bourne, Plymouth and Wareham FDs all responded to the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.