One taken to hospital after traffic crash in Centerville

May 9, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

CENTERVILLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Centerville about 4:30 PM Friday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall, the scene of many crashes over the years. Traffic was tied up until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

