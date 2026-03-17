Only scattered power outages reported as gusty winds hit the Cape

CAPE COD – Officials reported no major issues as gusty winds hit the Cape Monday. The highest gust reported by the National Weather Service was 50 at Chapin Beach in Dennis. There were reports of gusts over 50 MPH in the Fall River area. Eversource reported scattered outages through the day that crews worked to restore. As of late Monday evening, about 350 customers were without power in Dennis from what the utility described as equipment damage. The actual front will clear the area in the few hours ushering in much colder air with continued gusty winds.