Onset fire responds to ruptured gas line

ONSET – This morning at 10:00 A.M., Onset Fire Rescue received a call for a burst gas main in their district on Holly Street. Onset units arrived and began to evacuate occupants as a precaution. E1, with Shift 2 on duty, as well as Assistant Chief Haskell were requested and responded to the scene.

Station-1 was back filled with off duty department members. Once Onset and Wareham units had assessed the damage at the scene, it was determined that Wareham R1 was also needed at the scene for assistance.

While C2, E1 & R1 companies were in Onset, E5 responded to multiple subsequent calls in the Wareham Fire District such as a house lock out, a medical and outside investigation.

Bourne firefighters responded to cover the Onset fire station.