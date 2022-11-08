You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Onset firefighters respond to mobile home fire

Onset firefighters respond to mobile home fire

November 8, 2022

ONSET – Onset Fire reports that at 9:53 AM on Tuesday, they received a single telephone report of a Structure Fire at 3036 Cranberry Highway Lot 17. Based on the telephone report, a first alarm assignment was transmitted. Chief Osswald was first to arrive on scene and had smoke showing. Based on the initial size up, the Working Fire Assignment was declared. Engine 1 arrived on scene and placed two handlines into operation to knock down the fire within 10 minutes, to the area of origin, and multiple exposures. Approximately 25 personnel operated at the scene. 1 Occupant was evaluated on scene for injuries by Wareham EMS and denied transport. The damage to the building was minor but still resulted in a loss of property. The fire is under investigation by the Onset Fire Department with a probable cause of careless disposal of smoking materials.

Assistance at the scene was provided by The Wareham Fire Department, Wareham Emergency Medical Service, Wareham Police Department, and Town of Wareham Inspectional Services. Station coverage was provided by The Bourne Fire Department.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 