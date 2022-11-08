Onset firefighters respond to mobile home fire

ONSET – Onset Fire reports that at 9:53 AM on Tuesday, they received a single telephone report of a Structure Fire at 3036 Cranberry Highway Lot 17. Based on the telephone report, a first alarm assignment was transmitted. Chief Osswald was first to arrive on scene and had smoke showing. Based on the initial size up, the Working Fire Assignment was declared. Engine 1 arrived on scene and placed two handlines into operation to knock down the fire within 10 minutes, to the area of origin, and multiple exposures. Approximately 25 personnel operated at the scene. 1 Occupant was evaluated on scene for injuries by Wareham EMS and denied transport. The damage to the building was minor but still resulted in a loss of property. The fire is under investigation by the Onset Fire Department with a probable cause of careless disposal of smoking materials.

Assistance at the scene was provided by The Wareham Fire Department, Wareham Emergency Medical Service, Wareham Police Department, and Town of Wareham Inspectional Services. Station coverage was provided by The Bourne Fire Department.