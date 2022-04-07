Onset garage fire labeled suspicious

ONSET – At 8:51 PM on Wednesday, the Onset Fire Department received multiple telephone reports of a Structure Fire in the area of Fisherman’s Cove Road. Based on the telephone reports, a first alarm assignment was transmitted. Captain Evans was first to arrive on scene and had a fully involved, vacant garage at 29 Robinwood Road. Based on the initial size up, the Working Fire Assignment was declared. Engine 1 arrived on scene and placed multiple handlines and master streams into operation knocking down the fire within 30 minutes. Crews confined the fire to the building of origin, and remained committed for several hours completing extinguishment and conducting a fire investigation assisted by the Wareham Police Department. Approximately 25 personnel operated at the scene. The building is considered a total loss, with neighboring properties being damaged from radiant heat. If it was not for the dedicated members of Onset Fire Department, with the majority of them responding from off duty, the incident would not have been stabilized in the timely manner it was.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and is believed to be suspicious in nature. We ask if you have any information to contact The Wareham Police Department or the Onset Fire Department.

Wareham Police Tip Line: (508) 291-2300

Assistance at the scene was provided by Wareham Fire Department, Wareham Emergency Medical Service, and the Wareham Police Department. Station coverage was provided by The Bourne Fire Department.