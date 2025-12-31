Operation Safe Ride activated for New Years Eve

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)



PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: Now in its 14th year, OPERATION SAFE RIDE provides free and sober rides home on New Year’s Eve.

Operation Safe Ride provides people with a free and sober ride home starting at 10pm on Wednesday, December 31st until 4am on Thursday, January 1st, 2026.

This outreach service is designed specifically to limit impaired drivers on our roadways and to work in partnership with public safety to keep our community roadways safe.

Anyone who needs a safe and sober ride home on New Year’s Eve from a licensed liquor establishment to a residence in the Towns of Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet, and Eastham can simply call our designated community-partnership taxi company for a free and sober ride home.

The service runs from 10pm-2am and will be on an on-call basis; after 2:00am until 4:00am if the caller makes a reservation in advance of 2:00am their ride home would still be free.

For a destination in Provincetown please call Pride Taxi at 508-487-3400. For destinations in Truro, Wellfleet, and Eastham, please call Cape Cab at 508-TAXICAB.

Your safety is paramount and we encourage everyone to use this program!