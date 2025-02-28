ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: After 25 years of service, Friday was the last patrol shift for Sergeant William “Billy” Norton. Sergeant Norton started his career as a dispatcher in Scituate, MA, then put himself through the police academy before being hired by Rutland, MA and eventually transferred to the Orleans Police Department in August 2000. He started on patrol, was a member of the bicycle unit, and spent time in the detectives bureau before being promoted to sergeant. Billy retired today at the senior most patrol sergeant, leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Billy will be greatly missed here at OPD as he and his family will be moving south to enjoy retirement in warmer weather. Please join us in wishing him the best of luck in his retirement and all future endeavors. Thank you sergeant for your 25 years of service to the Town of Orleans.
Orleans Police sergeant retires after 25 years
February 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
