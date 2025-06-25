MASHPEE – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was called to investigate an apparent industrial accident in Mashpee. Rescuers rushed to a Evergreen Circle location fearing the worst after reports of an incident involving a bucket truck operator being injured. The victim declined to go to a hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
OSHA called to investigate apparent industrial accident in Mashpee
June 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
