You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Osprey nest catches fire on utility pole in Mashpee

Osprey nest catches fire on utility pole in Mashpee

May 1, 2024


MASHPEE – An osprey nest caught fire on top of a utility pole in Mashpee Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to Monomoscoy Road and once Eversource cut power quickly extinguished the fire on the pole and some brush below that also caught fire. No ospreys were injured.
Photos by Mashpee Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 