MASHPEE – An osprey nest caught fire on top of a utility pole in Mashpee Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to Monomoscoy Road and once Eversource cut power quickly extinguished the fire on the pole and some brush below that also caught fire. No ospreys were injured.
Photos by Mashpee Fire/CWN
Osprey nest catches fire on utility pole in Mashpee
May 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
