Osterville man arrested for the trafficking and distribution of fentanyl and cocaine



OSTERVILLE – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit has been investigating 33 year old Eric Brando of Osterville and his role as a source of both Fentanyl and Cocaine in Barnstable and the surrounding communities. As a result of this investigation Brando was taken into custody on October 30, 2025 by members of the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit who were partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office, Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team, as well as Yarmouth, Mashpee, and Sandwich Police Department K-9 Units. After Brando’s arrest search warrants were executed in both Osterville and Mashpee, which yielded a large amount of Cocaine and US Currency.

Brando was booked at the Barnstable Police Department and charged with Distribution of a Class A Substance (Fentanyl) and Trafficking Cocaine 36 grams or more/less than 100 grams. Brando was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Friday October 31, 2025 on the above charges and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on November 7, 2025. This case will be prosecuted by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN