Over 3000 Eversource customers lose power after car vs pole crash on Route 28 at Route 130

BARNSTABLE/MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near Route 130 on the Barnstable/Mashpee town line about 2:30 PM Thursday. Both Cotuit and Mashpee rescuers responded to the scene. Despite heavy damage the driver appeared to have escaped injury. Over 3000 Eversource customers lost power as a result of the crash. Route 28 was closed in the area until Eversource could make the scene safe. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

By remotely switching, Eversource was able to cut the outage down to 678 customers a short time later.