Overdue inspection sticker leads to drug arrest in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police Officers arrested a West Yarmouth man Sunday afternoon after a traffic stop for an inspection sticker violation. Officers were traveling on Route 28 when they noticed the Toyota Camry in front of them was five months overdue for inspection.

Based on circumstances of the stop, the officers developed probable cause to have both occupants exit the car. While conducting their investigation, they discovered a crack pipe and multiple bags of crack cocaine on one of the men, Shane Sullivan, 38, of West Yarmouth.

Sullivan was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Controlled Substance and arraigned in Barnstable District Court Monday. The other man was issued a warning for the inspection sticker violation and released from the scene.