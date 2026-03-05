BOURNE – Fire was reported at a house in the Monument Beach section of Bourne just after midnight Thursday. Flames were visible from the rear of the house when crews arrived at the scene on Clipper Road. The occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames and then check for any fire spread to the interior. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Overnight: Fire damages house in Monument Beach
March 5, 2026
