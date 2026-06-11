Overnight fire destroys house on Chappaquiddick Island

– From Edgartown Fire: At 2:00 AM Thursday morning Edgartown Fire received the call for a house on fire on Chappy. After hearing the extent of the fire from our first arriving Chappy firefighters, command struck first alarm meaning send some help.

Oak Bluffs Fire, Tisbury Fire, and West Tisbury Fire quickly responded, to provide tanker trucks, extra personnel on scene, and station coverage for the rest of the town.

Using Memorial Wharf as our staging area, the chappy ferry was used to transport apparatus and personnel over.

The house was deemed a total loss, crews worked to extinguish the fire, and prevent it from spreading to the woods. After the fire was knocked down, a fire watch crew was assigned for the day to prevent it from igniting again.

All occupants of the home made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

They say it takes a village, but we really think it takes an island to do what we do.

Thank you to all the departments that came to help, and thank you to the chappy ferry captain for transporting us across safely.

Please keep the homeowners in your hearts as they process this news.