Patchy black ice possible overnight into Thursday morning

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

941 PM EST Wed Jan 7 2026

…PATCHY BLACK ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING…

Temperatures are falling below freezing, allowing wet surfaces from earlier precipitation to refreeze. This may result in patchy areas of black ice, especially on untreated roads, as well as bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, and parking lots.

Motorist and pedestrians should use caution heading out tonight and during the Thursday morning commute, as some surfaces may appear wet but could be slick.

Conditions improve mid-morning as temperatures rise above freezing.