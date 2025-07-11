HYANNIS – Diners at the Roadhouse Cafe on South Street in Hyannis were evacuated after a fire broke out in a bathroom about 7 PM Friday. Employees were able to put most of the fire out before officials arrived but crews checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the ceiling. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Patrons evacuated after fire breaks out in restaurant bathroom in Hyannis
July 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
