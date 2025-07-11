You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Patrons evacuated after fire breaks out in restaurant bathroom in Hyannis

Patrons evacuated after fire breaks out in restaurant bathroom in Hyannis

July 11, 2025

HYANNIS – Diners at the Roadhouse Cafe on South Street in Hyannis were evacuated after a fire broke out in a bathroom about 7 PM Friday. Employees were able to put most of the fire out before officials arrived but crews checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the ceiling. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 