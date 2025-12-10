YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Yarmouth. The incident happened about 10:45 AM Wednesday on West Yarmouth Road north of Buck Island Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Yarmouth Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash. West Yarmouth Road was closed between Old Townhouse Road and Buck Island Road. The driver of the Kia SUV remained on scene. The victim’s sneaker was still in the roadway. What appeared to be a cane or walking stick could be seen on the side of the road.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car in Yarmouth
December 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown is starting a new tradition on NYE: a drone show
- Housing lottery happening later this winter in Falmouth
- Federal judge blocks Trump executive order on wind farm development
- PHOTOS: Group of right whales observed in Cape Cod Bay
- Thresher shark carcass reported on Eastham beach
- Massachusetts governor, public health commissioner react to latest federal vaccination guidance
- Researchers surprised by right whale traveling coast-to-coast across the Atlantic
- NOAA Fisheries implements slow zone after right whale detection in Cape Cod Bay
- Barnstable Transfer Station to briefly close in mid-December for electrical improvements
- Regional transfer stations to accept old holiday lights through January
- Barnstable County chooses Barrett Planning Group to lead its Shared Regional Housing Services Program
- Orleans woman arrested on Trafficking and Drug Distribution Charges
- Yarmouth Port Christmas Stroll Sunday