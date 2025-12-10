Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car in Yarmouth





YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Yarmouth. The incident happened about 10:45 AM Wednesday on West Yarmouth Road north of Buck Island Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Yarmouth Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash. West Yarmouth Road was closed between Old Townhouse Road and Buck Island Road. The driver of the Kia SUV remained on scene. The victim’s sneaker was still in the roadway. What appeared to be a cane or walking stick could be seen on the side of the road.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN