Pedestrian airlifted after overnight crash in Onset

May 11, 2024


ONSET – A pedestrian was seriously injured on Onset Avenue in Onset early Saturday morning. The victim, who reports say may have been on a skateboard was reportedly flown to Rhode Island Hospital via MedFlight. Wareham Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

