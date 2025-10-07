HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis shorlty before 5 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on Main Street by Winter Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes as that area will be closed for crash reconstruction.
Pedestrian struck and critically injured in Hyannis
October 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New cancer support group starting on Cape Cod
- Report highlights impacts of Massachusetts food waste ban
- Barnstable County services still open amid government shutdown, but Seashore impacted
- Sandwich holding hearing Tuesday on housing topics
- Recent study finds high frequency of vessel collisions with leatherback turtles in regional waters
- Cure Alzheimer’s Fund receives record donation
- Barnstable offers free counseling for Medicare beneficiaries ahead of Open Enrollment
- Road paving to restrict access on Jarvesville roads on Saturday
- Barnstable Commissioners reaffirm their position on accessory dwelling units within the Cape Cod National Seashore
- New road project in Yarmouth starting next week
- LISTEN: Chamber pushes back on new taxes, Barnstable celebrates new water lab
- Massachusetts A.G. monitoring effects of latest federal government shutdown
- Proposed housing project pulled for Lower Cape church property