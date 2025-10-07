You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and critically injured in Hyannis

October 7, 2025

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis shorlty before 5 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on Main Street by Winter Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes as that area will be closed for crash reconstruction.

