Pedestrian struck and critically injured in Wareham

February 2, 2026

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

WAREHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Wareham about 8:45 PM Sunday evening. The incident happened on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) west of Glen Charlie Road. The victim reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. The highway was closed while crash reconstruction was done. Further details were not immediately available.

