Pedestrian struck and killed by hit and run driver in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – A pedestrian was struck killed by an alleged hit & run driver in Wellfleet. The incident happened about 11:30 PM Friday on Ocean View Drive near Long Pond Road. Ocean View Drive was expected to remain closed between Long Pond Road and Gross Hill Road for man extended time as the investigation continues.



From Wellfleet Police: On Saturday, May 24, 2025, at approximately 11:37 PM, the Wellfleet Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Ocean View Drive in the area of Long Pond Road for a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway.

Arriving first responders located a male individual lying in the roadway, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Officers and fire personnel performed life-saving measures; however, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The vehicle involved was not present upon arrival and is believed to have fled the scene after the incident. The victim has been identified as a 25-year-old male from Florida. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Wellfleet Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a pickup truck or SUV with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702



CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN