Pedestrian struck and seriously injured at Barnstable Transfer Station

January 29, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

MARSTONS MILLS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured at the Barnstable Transfer Station off Flint Street about 9:45 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to a trauma center. Barntsable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

