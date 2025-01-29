MARSTONS MILLS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured at the Barnstable Transfer Station off Flint Street about 9:45 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to a trauma center. Barntsable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured at Barnstable Transfer Station
January 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
