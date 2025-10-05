DENNIS PORT – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Dennis about 7:20 PM Saturday. It happened on Main Street (Route 28) near Center Street by the former Big Lots store. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Dennis Port
October 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
