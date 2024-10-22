You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth

October 22, 2024



FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in Falmouth. It happened shortly after 5 PM on Main Street (Route 28) near Nye Rd. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The driver stayed at the scene and Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

