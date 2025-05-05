You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck by car in Hyannis

Bicyclist struck by car in Hyannis

May 5, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis. It happened about 4:45 PM on Pitcher’s Way by the Tractor Supply Company. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible leg injury. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 