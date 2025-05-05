HYANNIS – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis. It happened about 4:45 PM on Pitcher’s Way by the Tractor Supply Company. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible leg injury. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Bicyclist struck by car in Hyannis
May 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Emergency Shellfishing Closure In Chatham
- Necropsy Results Pending After Dead Minke Whale Washes Ashore on Chilmark
- Provincetown Prepares For Town Election
- Sandwich Considers Nip Ban at Annual Town Meeting Monday
- Eversource Offers Suggestions For Managing Summer Electric Use
- LISTEN: AmeriCorps Cape Cod Funded Through Summer, but Future Uncertain
- Massachusetts Town Official Floats Idea of Tolls on Canal Bridges
- Sandwich Buys Large Parcel For Wastewater Needs
- Rabies Vaccine Distribution Starting Next Week
- Cape Leaders Convene AmeriCorps Funding Cuts
- Barnstable County Sheriff Running New Program At Courthouse
- New Mashpee Sewer System Is Starting Soon
- New Legislation Seeks to Prevent Future Deaths after BnB Fire Claims Chatham Teacher and Daughter