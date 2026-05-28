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Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis

May 28, 2026

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis about 10:15 AM Thursday. The incident happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at the Enterprise Road/Independence Drive intersection. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver stayed at the scene as Barnstable Police investigated the collision.

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