HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis about 10:15 AM Thursday. The incident happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at the Enterprise Road/Independence Drive intersection. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver stayed at the scene as Barnstable Police investigated the collision.
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Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis
May 28, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis