Pedestrian struck by vehicle and seriously injured in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck by vehicle and seriously injured in Hyannis

July 19, 2025

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by vehicle in Hyannis about 8:30 AM Saturday. The incident happened at Phinney’s Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road. The victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

