Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Provincetown

May 29, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Provincetown around 12:15 AM Saturday. The incident happened at the intersection of Bradford and Bangs Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and Provincetown Police are investigating the incident.

